The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday through Monday:
Thursday
• At 1:13 a.m., deputies and officers responded to a burglary in progress on Versailles Road.
• At 3:02 am., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
* At 11:30 a.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 5:07 p.m., officers took a theft repot on Schenkel Lane.
• At 7:06 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 151.
• At 8:06 p.m. officers responded to a theft in progress on Marlowe Court.
• At 9:28 p.m., officers were called to shots fired call on Leonardwood Drive.
Friday
• At 12:47 a.m., officers were called to a fight in progress on St. Clair Street.
• At 9:39 a.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 10:52 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Rouse Court.
• At 2:03 p.m., EMS, county fire, deputies and city fire were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 3:03 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Marlowe Court.
• At 4:26 p.m.. officers responded to a vandalism call on East Main Street.
• At 5:11 p.m., deputies and officers were called to an assault in progress on John Davis Drive.
• At 8:39 p.m., EMS, county fire, deputies, city fire and officers were called to shots fired on Sharon Road.
Saturday
• At 3:24 am., officers took a burglary report on Centennial Avenue.
• At 3:27 a.m., deputies and officers were called to a sexual offense - rape on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 12:02 p.m., EMS, county fire, deputies and city fire were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 1:02 p.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodswood Road.
• At 3:44 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Tierra Linda Drive.
• At 3:49 p.m., EMS, county fire, deputies and city fire responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 4:54 p.m., officers responded to a criminal mischief call on Schenkel Lane.
• At 5:31 p.m., officers took a theft report on Thompson Street.
• At 5:49 p.m., officers responded to a vandalism call on Schenkel Lane.
• At 9:31 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:31 p.m., EMS, county fire and deputies responded to an intoxicated person call on Jones Lane.
• At 10:19 p.m., officers were called to shots fired on Elizabeth Street.
• At 10:43 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on Elm Drive.
• At 11:19 p.m., officers were called to shots fired on Holmes Street.
Sunday
• At 12:03 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on Schenkel Lane.
• At 12:14 a.m., officers were called to shots fired on Bypass Plaza Drive.
• At 11:47 a.m., officers took a theft report on Allen Way.
• At 12:41 p.m. officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Rancho Drive.
• At 9:24 p.m., EMS, county fire, deputies, city fire and officers responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane.
Monday
• At 7:06 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 9:13 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Allen Way.
• At 10:14 a.m., officers responded to a call of an armed and dangerous person on Northgate Drive. The caller said a male in front of the Marathon was waving a knife at him.
• At 10:17 a.m., deputies and officers took a theft report on Allen Way.
• At 11:41 a.m., officers responded to a theft in progress on Leonardwood Drive. The caller said someone was taking off with her car.
• At 12:54 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a theft in progress on John Davis Drive.
• At 2:21 p.m., officers were called to a fight in progress on Rancho Court.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.
• At 4:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane.
• At 5:34 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road.
• At 7:24 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.