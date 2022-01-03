blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday through Sunday:

Wednesday

• At 1:36 a.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a structure fire at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a dryer fire in a trailer. The blaze was extinguished at 2:01 a.m. and Kentucky Utilities was notified.

• At 8:34 a.m., officers were called to a fight at Juniper Hill Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a female was screaming.

• At 10:30 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:45 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a birth on Ashwood Court. A pregnant female reported she was 23 weeks along and in labor. She advised the contractions were not very far apart.

• At 11:21 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Main Street Auto on Commercial Drive. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

• At 12:39 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Owenton Road. A caller reported someone stole appliances out of a house following a fire.

• At 12:44 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:46 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:17 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leawood Square.

• At 5:54 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 6:08 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Allen Way.

• At 6:26 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 6:33 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported a juvenile female was missing. She returned home at 7 p.m.

• At 7:33 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Allen Way.

• At 7:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Fourth Street. A caller reported a silver laptop with a Commonwealth of Kentucky sticker in the top right corner was stolen.

• At 10:12 p.m., officers responded to an armed and dangerous person at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male with a gun was threatening to shoot himself. The caller said he was in a black Toyota Rav4 in the parking lot. When officers made contact, the male stated he had no intention of harming himself.

Thursday

• At 12:11 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Marlowe Court.

• At 2:18 a.m., deputies took an assault report at BP 127 North on Owenton Road. A caller reported a 40-year-old male hit a female at Stillwater Campground. He was detained by deputies.

• At 11:39 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 12:08 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a red Buick and a Jeep Patriot. A male was bleeding from his head and a female was bleeding from her mouth. The inbound lanes were shut down while the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.

• At 2:22 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Fastrax on Reilly Road. A caller reported a male busted out a window on a vehicle.

• At 3:02 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.

• At 5:46 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Centennial Avenue.

• At 5:47 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person on Landings Drive. A caller reported an autistic juvenile male took off toward East Main Street. The child was located at 5:54 p.m.

• At 6:23 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 6:33 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a female had been missing for three days. The female advised she was OK and would be home the next day.

• At 6:36 p.m., officers and a constable were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 7:25 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector. A caller reported a motorcycle accident. A 24-year-old male, who was operating the motorcycle, was located over a guardrail and had a severe laceration to his head and complained of pain on his right side. The road was briefly shut down.

Friday

• At 12:27 a.m., deputies, city and county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a 71-year-old female with pre-existing health issues had died.

• At 1:36 a.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person at The Lantern on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported a 74-year-old female had died.

• At 2:43 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Coffee Tree Road.

• At 8:20 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 11:43 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Jones Lane.

• At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported hearing three gunshots.

• At 3:21 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported jewelry cases were broken into overnight.

• At 4:08 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.

• At 4:37 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Doctors Drive.

• At 5:16 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female was caught shoplifting and was being detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 6:08 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Sunoco on East Main Street. A caller reported a male in gray trenchcoat, khaki pants and black tennis shoes was breaking into the Goodwill box. The male was detained by police.

• At 7:25 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing five gunshots. Officers determined it was fireworks.

• At 8:16 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Meagher Avenue.

• At 8:45 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 9:24 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a rescue on Ewing Court. A caller reported a tree fell in their yard and damaged the residence. The caller advised the power went out. Frankfort Plant Board was notified and the road was shut down temporarily.

• At 10:09 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Duckers Road.

• At 10:15 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Hillview Court. A caller reported a 45-year-old female had been missing for a week.

• At 11:07 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Holmes Street. A caller reported a strong smell of natural gas in a residence. Firefighters determined the smell was sewage and contacted the landlord.

• At 11:15 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Colonial Trace.

Saturday

• At 12:01 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a person in a black sedan was driving through the area firing a gun.

• At 12:05 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Pinewood Avenue. A caller reported hearing six shots possibly from a handgun.

• At 12:13 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.

• At 12:36 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported hearing three shots.

• At 1:27 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported 15-20 people were involved and then added that everyone was going back to their apartments.

• At 2:43 a.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 3:26 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Menominee Trail. A caller reported hearing two shots possibly from a handgun.

• At 9:07 a.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South.

• At 11:41 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 12:54 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two adults were in custody in the loss prevention office.

• At 12:54 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 1:03 p.m., officers took a theft report at La Fiesta Grande on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:49 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 5:38 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported his brother had died. The caller advised he had health problems.

• At 6:30 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Springside Court. A male caller reported his mother slapped him twice in the face. The mother stated she “popped” him in the mouth twice after he was being verbally uncooperative with him.

• At 11:31 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Donalynn Drive. A caller reported hearing two shots.

Sunday

• At 4:31 a.m., deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on Autumnview Lane. A caller reported hearing four or five shots. Deputies determined the sound came from machinery.

• At 9:18 a.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a shoplifting incident that occurred on Aug. 2.

• At 9:50 a.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a shoplifting incident that occurred on March 16.

• At 10:05 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Second Street.

• At 10:05 a.m., officers took a theft report on Gayle Street. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.

• At 10:13 a.m., deputies were called to a theft on Mt. Zion Road. A caller reported males in a white Chevy truck were stealing tools.

• At 1:17 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.

• At 2:43 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Ridgewood Lane.

• At 5:30 p.m., officers took a theft report at the president’s mansion on Cold Harbor Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen.

• At 5:31 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Georgetown Road.

• At 7:48 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Arrowhead Court.

• At 8:39 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Interstate 64.

• At 10:45 p.m., officers took an assault report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported being struck in the head by a male who stole his stuff and phone and left in a dark sedan.

• At 11:30 p.m., officers took a theft report at Circle K on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a male stole beer and left in a small sedan.

