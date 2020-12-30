The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 5:51 a.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road after someone rummaged through the caller’s vehicle.
• At 7:48 a.m., firefighters were called to Cliffside Drive for an investigation. The caller said there was a massive water leak and needed help shutting off the water valve.
• At 9 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police department.
• At 10:50 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft of clothes. The person said he was doing laundry at the Access Men’s Shelter at the time of the theft.
• At 12:33 p.m., firefighters were called to Cardwell Lane for a possible structure fire. The caller said an electrical box was burning and ignited the siding on the house.
• At 2:35 p.m., deputies were called to Neil Huffman Chevrolet Buick GMC, Versailles Road, after someone allegedly stole cash from the Nissan dealership.
• At 6:25 p.m., firefighters were called to Sullivan Lane for an out-of-control brush fire.
• At 7:26 p.m., deputies were called to Elmwood Lane after a caller reported hearing two shots.
