The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 5:51 a.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road after someone rummaged through the caller’s vehicle.

• At 7:48 a.m., firefighters were called to Cliffside Drive for an investigation. The caller said there was a massive water leak and needed help shutting off the water valve.

• At 9 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police department. 

• At 10:50 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft of clothes. The person said he was doing laundry at the Access Men’s Shelter at the time of the theft.

• At 12:33 p.m., firefighters were called to Cardwell Lane for a possible structure fire. The caller said an electrical box was burning and ignited the siding on the house.

• At 2:35 p.m., deputies were called to Neil Huffman Chevrolet Buick GMC, Versailles Road, after someone allegedly stole cash from the Nissan dealership.

• At 6:25 p.m., firefighters were called to Sullivan Lane for an out-of-control brush fire.

• At 7:26 p.m., deputies were called to Elmwood Lane after a caller reported hearing two shots.

