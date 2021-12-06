blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 12:21 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 7:43 a.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on an Interstate 64 on ramp near Versailles Road. A caller reported flames were coming from underneath a white SUV parked on the shoulder.

• At 7:53 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Cougar Lane.

• At 8:25 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Meadowview Drive.

• At 8:52 a.m., officers and city fire were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.

• At 8:55 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Colonial Trace. An officer reported hearing four to five gunshots.

• At 9:44 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Independence Bank on Versailles Road. An employee wanted to file a report for fraudulent checks.

• At 11:59 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Secretariat Way. A caller reported she wanted to file a report for damage to her roof that was “intentionally caused by an unknown party.”

• At 2:42 p.m., officers took a theft report at the Mayo-Underwood Building on Mero Street. A caller reported a vehicle on the second floor of the parking garage was broken into and a firearm was stolen.

• At 3:04 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Rolling Acres Drive.

• At 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Swigert Avenue.

• At 4:58 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Douglas Avenue. A juvenile girl reported she couldn’t find her two little brothers. She said their mother went to the store and left the kids alone. The caller said they had been missing for 35-45 minutes. The juveniles were located at 7:29 p.m.

• At 5:51 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported a male on a bicycle threw a bottle and struck her vehicle.

• At 6:03 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a fight on Williamsburg Road. A caller reported a verbal fight between a mother and daughter. A 21-year-old female with “bad anxiety” complained of chest pain.

• At 6:14 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint at Lakeview Park on Park Avenue. A caller reported two males “on top of the bathrooms.” The caller advised there has been a vandalism issue at the park and he thinks they may be related.

• At 6:17 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Adams Lane.

• At 8:33 p.m., deputies, city and county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Redwood Drive. A caller reported a 66-year-old male with extensive medical conditions was deceased.

• At 8:51 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on Briarwood Lane. A caller reported her 27-year-old and 33-year-old daughters were home alone and heard someone knock on the door and then heard gunshots.

Saturday

• At 2:28 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Georgetown Road.

• At 10 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Manley-Leestown Road. A caller reported a maroon SUV sustained “a lot of damage.”

• At 12:09 p.m., county firefighters were called to a rescue on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported a cat was stuck in a rock wall.

• At 12:15 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 12:26 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. One driver said his hand was cut open.

• At 12:55 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Birchwood Avenue.

• At 1:21 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.

• At 1:48 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 1:56 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on Grandview Drive. A caller reported a house was on fire.

• At 3:09 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 3:28 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a strong smell of gas.

• At 3:52 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:01 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 9:54 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 11:22 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

Sunday

• At 12:41 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Ensign Drive. A caller reported her 15-year-old daughter was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

• At 9:57 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 3:04 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 3:43 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Old Station Road. A caller reported an iPhone was stolen.

• At 4:09 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Parkside Drive.

• At 5:10 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on West Ridge Drive.

• At 5:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 6:50 p.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint on Bethel Lane. A caller reported three tires on a Mitsubishi Galant were slashed.

