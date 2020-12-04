blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 7:02 a.m., officers were called to Rosewood Lane concerning a missing juvenile. The child was later located.

• At 9:44 a.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail concerning the theft of a debit card and a pre-paid card.

• At 2:27 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue after someone broke a window at a rental property.

• At 3:06 p.m., officers were called to Murrell Street concerning a stolen cell phone.

• At 3:53 p.m., deputies were called to Sulphur Lick Road concerning a theft of firearms, chainsaw, a bow and a compound bow.

• At 6:37 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Louisville Road.

• At 8:20 p.m., deputies and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Owenton Road after a vehicle went off the road. 

• At 8:51 p.m., officials were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning a possible homicide which occurred in Anderson County. 

