The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 9:15 a.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127. A pickup truck overturned.

• At 11:10 a.m., deputies were called to Sharon Road concerning a possible scam.

• At 11:53 a.m., deputies were called to Windsor Drive after a dryer was repossessed that contained the caller’s clothes.

• At 3:17 p.m., officers were called to AT&T, Jett Boulevard, concerning an alleged employee theft.

• At 3:52 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office.

• At 4:33 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning the theft of two firearms from a residence.

• At 6:26 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an identity theft complaint.

Saturday 

• At 1:12 a.m., deputies were called to Creekstone Court regarding a possible burglary.

• At 1:26 a.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court concerning an alleged sexual assault.

• At 4:47 a.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments, Schenkel Lane, concerning a theft of tools from a truck.

• At 12:31 p.m., officers were called to North Lime Street concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 1 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, Holmes Street, concerning a suspected shoplifter.

• At 2:41 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 involving two vehicles. One victim was complaining of arm pain.

• At 2:51 p.m., deputies were called to River Valley Road regarding shots fired. 

• At 2:59 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Switzer Road.

• At 3:16 p.m., officers were called to Briar Cliff Street concerning a person at the residence who was reportedly armed with a knife.

Sunday

• At 3:38 a.m., deputies were called to Clearwater Lane concerning an assault.

• At 1:18 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a suspected shoplifter.

• At 1:55 p.m., officers were called to Redbud Lane concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 2:58 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Rancho Drive after someone broke into a residence.

• At 8:25 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault.

• At 8:25 p.m., officers were called to Corral Way concerning an assault between roommates.

• At 9:23p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on St. Johns Road. 

• At 10:21 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, Brighton Park Boulevard, concerning a theft of items from a purse.

