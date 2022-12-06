120622 Evergreen Road fire

Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a structure fire on Evergreen Road Monday afternoon. Firefighters extinguished the fire at 2:48 p.m. One male victim was located inside the residence. A Kentucky State Police arson investigator and the state fire marshal were notified. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 6:02 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Ravenwood Drive.

