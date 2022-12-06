Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a structure fire on Evergreen Road Monday afternoon. Firefighters extinguished the fire at 2:48 p.m. One male victim was located inside the residence. A Kentucky State Police arson investigator and the state fire marshal were notified. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 6:02 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Ravenwood Drive.
• At 6:05 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Westwood Drive.
• At 8:21 a.m., county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported an electrical outlet fire and said he may have put it out. The caller advised he turned the power off, but didn’t know if there was fire in the walls.
• At 10:54 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a missing person.
• At 11:27 a.m., officers took a theft report on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported a friend who stayed overnight stole $73.
• At 12:30 p.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Medical Pavilion on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported that money was stolen over the weekend.
• At 2:12 p.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a structure fire on Evergreen Road. A caller reported seeing smoke “just past the market on the right.” Firefighters extinguished the fire at 2:48 p.m. One male victim was located inside the residence. A Kentucky State Police arson investigator and the state fire marshal were notified.
• At 2:38 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace.
• At 3:02 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.
• At 3:42 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Starbucks on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Chrysler van and a Nissan Altima. Two people complained of head and neck injuries and one female complained of chest pain.
• At 4:27 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Nicklaus Drive. A caller reported being scammed and said their crypto currency was gone.
• At 5:18 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:43 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:51 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:28 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Applebee’s Bar & Grill on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Lincoln and a Toyota. A 48-year-old male complained of back pain.
• At 6:37 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Independence Bank on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a multi-vehicle accident and advised one vehicle struck a pole. One female complained of a possibly broken nose.
• At 9:55 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a cellphone was stolen.
