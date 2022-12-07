The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 8:13 a.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Hollyberry Road.
• At 8:24 a.m., city fire and EMS responded to a trauma call on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported a juvenile male hit the back of his head the night before and had a headache and was dizzy.
• At 8:27 a.m., city fire and EMS responded to a trauma call at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A 32-year-old male reported possible broken ribs.
• At 8:30 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Chenault Road. A caller reported several tools were stolen from a job site overnight.
• At 9:37 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:57 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a fraud complaint.
• At 1:17 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Chevy Colorado and a Ford Explorer. A caller reported people were trapped in an SUV but didn’t appear to be injured.
• At 5:06 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cedar Crest Lane. A caller reported a dirt bike was stolen from his backyard.
• At 5:43 p.m., deputies, city and county fire, EMS and a constable were called to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported a Volkswagen Jetta struck a rock wall. There was no entrapment.
• At 6:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Creekside Lane. A caller reported possibly dropping his wallet at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. An officer determined the wallet was in his possession when he left the store.
• At 11:09 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on West Second Street.
• At 11:37 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.