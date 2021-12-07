blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 6:07 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 6:43 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Pin Oak Place.

• At 7:23 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.

• At 7:24 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:38 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 7:43 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:48 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:17 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported a window of an apartment had been taken out and people were possibly still inside.

• At 8:26 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Redman Drive.

• At 9:02 a.m., officers took a theft report on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported her sister stole her debit card through Social Security and spent all the money in the account.

• At 9:03 a.m., officers took an assault report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported being previously attacked. The caller said there was video footage of the attack.

• At 10:09 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ann Street.

• At 10:16 a.m., officers took an assault report at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a female was possibly assaulted by a male.

• At 10:16 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on East Main Street.

• At 11:21 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.

• At 11:57 a.m., deputies took a theft report at My Guadalajara on U.S. 127 South. No additional details were available.

• At 12:14 p.m., deputies were notified of a suspicious package on Deer Ridge Court. A caller reported a black bag that was ripped open possibly contained the remains of an animal or person.

• At 12:23 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 12:35 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Hillview Court. A caller reported that tenants who were evicted had vandalized a house.

• At 12:42 p.m., deputies conducted a fire investigation on Doctors Drive.

• At 1:32 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Cardwell Lane.

• At 2:02 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male accused of stealing $50 left in a white Pontiac car and was headed toward Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

• At 2:23 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Windsor Drive.

• At 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Grandview Drive near Versailles Road.

• At 4:56 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Wendy’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported a vehicle struck a pedestrian. The caller said the male pedestrian was bleeding from his head. An outbound lane on Versailles Road was shut down briefly.

• At 6:07 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 6:13 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street near Ann Street.

• At 6:24 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Coleman Avenue. A caller reported an oven fire. It was extinguished before firefighters arrived.

• At 7:17 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Menominee Trail.

• At 7:26 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

