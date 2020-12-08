The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 7:08 a.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on the West Plaza Connector Road involving two vehicles. One person was complaining of back pain.
• At 9:20 a.m., officers were called to Joey’s Maytag, Holmes Street, concerning a theft of parts over the weekend.
• At 12:39 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft of money from a bank account.
• At 2:07 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to a structure fore on Dry Ridge Road. The caller said no one lived in the house.
• At 2:19 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Road, concerning a theft.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers were called to Kings Daughters Apartments, Hanna Place, concerning an identity theft complaint.
• At 5:17 p.m., officers were called to Woodgate Road concerning someone breaking into a residence.
• At 8:16 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Louisville Road after a vehicle hit a utility pole.
• At 8:25 p.m., deputies were called to Wickliffe Drive concerning a missing fur coat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.