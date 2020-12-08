blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 7:08 a.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on the West Plaza Connector Road involving two vehicles. One person was complaining of back pain.

• At 9:20 a.m., officers were called to Joey’s Maytag, Holmes Street, concerning a theft of parts over the weekend.

• At 12:39 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft of money from a bank account.

• At 2:07 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to a structure fore on Dry Ridge Road. The caller said no one lived in the house. 

• At 2:19 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Road, concerning a theft. 

• At 4:18 p.m., officers were called to Kings Daughters Apartments, Hanna Place, concerning an identity theft complaint.

• At 5:17 p.m., officers were called to Woodgate Road concerning someone breaking into a residence.

• At 8:16 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Louisville Road after a vehicle hit a utility pole.

• At 8:25 p.m., deputies were called to Wickliffe Drive concerning a missing fur coat.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription