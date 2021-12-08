blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 1:01 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Valley View Drive.

• At 7:35 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.

• At 8:03 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were notified that a stolen vehicle was located on Leawood Drive. Two males fled from the vehicle. One of the males reportedly fired five shots. Capital Day School, Collins Lane Elementary, Frankfort High, Second Street School, Southern Preschool, the Capitol and Annex went into lockdown. One male was detained and arrested. The other suspect has yet to be captured.

• At 10:12 a.m., officers took an assault report on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller in the Frankfort Regional Medical Center emergency room reported being assaulted over the weekend.

• At 11:14 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:19 a.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Tecumseh Trail. A neighbor reported the back door to a residence was open.

• At 12:34 p.m., officers took a theft report Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court.

• At 1:16 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hanly Lane near Versailles Road.

• At 1:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Washington Street. A caller reported a license plate on the back of his vehicle was missing.

• At 3:14 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Kenvirons on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a trailer was broken into. The caller said they were unsure if anything was stolen.

• At 4:43 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing at least eight shots from a field area.

• At 5 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 5:56 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive. A caller reported a 15-year-old female had been gone for at least two hours. The juvenile was located in school.

• At 6:23 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Lyons Drive.

• At 8:39 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 9:30 p.m., city and county fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Pinnacle Court.

• At 9:34 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 9:47 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

