The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 7:13 a.m., firefighters responded to a ground fire on Browns Ferry Road.
• At 7:16 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Corporate Drive. The caller reported batteries and other equipment was stolen from a construction site.
• At 8:47 a.m., officers took a theft report on East Fourth Street. The caller reported tires had been stolen.
• At 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 10:03 a.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak on Farmbrook Circle. The caller advised he accidentally hit his gas line and had evacuated his family and pets.
• At 10:07 a.m., officers took a theft report at Modern Nails on Brighton Park Boulevard. The caller reported a customer walked off without paying.
• At 10:21 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 12:10 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Bridgeport Road. The caller reported that someone broke into his parents’ residence sometime since Thursday.
• At 1:01 p.m., deputies took a theft report on West Fourth Street. The caller reported a handgun had been stolen.
• At 3:10 p.m., deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle on Benson Valley Road.
• At 4:59 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary on Glenns Creek Road.
• At 5:58 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 7:14 p.m., officers took a theft report on Rosewood Lane. The caller reported that a handgun was stolen.
• At 7:40 p.m., officers were called to a drug offense on Marlowe Court.
• At 8:11 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on West Second Street.
• At 8:37 p.m., deputies were called to a drug offense on Owenton Road.
• At 9:21 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call on Quail Court. The caller advised she heard 4-5 shots that sounded like they were coming from the Dove Creek area.
