The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 8:27 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary on Wheeler Drive. A caller reported that a male in a blue hoodie crawled in a neighbor’s back window and left a bag on the ground outside the window. The caller advised the male then closed the window and blinds.

• At 9:26 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Juniper Drive.

• At 10:59 a.m., officers took a theft report on Springhill Road. A caller reported lawn equipment was stolen.

• At 12:32 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the Kentucky History Center on West Broadway. A caller reported receiving two fraudulent checks in the amount of $4,997.77.

• At 3:38 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 4:35 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 5:29 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Forest Ridge Drive. A caller reported an 18-year-old male ran away and didn’t have a cellphone on him.

• At 6:03 p.m., officers took a theft report on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported someone broke into his daughter’s vehicle and then left in a silver car. The caller was unsure if anything was stolen.

• At 6:05 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 7:04 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Woodhill Lane. A caller reported identity theft.

• At 9:23 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Briarpatch Lane. A caller reported someone broke into a residence while they were on vacation. The caller advised packages were stolen and the back door, back window and garage were open.

• At 10:12 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported someone egged her house and car.

• At 10:19 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report on Fair Oaks Lane. A female caller reported being drugged and raped. Officers noted the female had “blood on her hands” and her pants were torn.

