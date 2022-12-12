The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 5:56 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 7:33 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Ann Street. A caller reported blood was located on a broken window and a chainsaw and leaf blower were stolen.
• At 9:35 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Major Street. A caller reported hearing several shots. Officers advised it was a neighbor’s truck backfiring.
• At 9:55 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a Chevy Camaro was entangled in utility wires. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.
• At 9:55 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Corporate Drive.
• At 10:12 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a rescue at the Franklin Circuit Court Clerk’s Office on St. Clair Street. An automated call advised someone was stuck in the elevator.
• At 10:41 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At noon, deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a theft report.
• At 12:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 12:57 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Murray Street.
• At 1:10 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on the front side of the Old Capitol on West Broadway.
• At 2:49 p.m., deputies and officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 3:03 p.m., officers and deputies took a vandalism complaint on Peaks Mill Road. A caller reported a wall of a house under construction was damaged.
• At 3:28 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lewis Ferry Road.
• At 4:31 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were notified of a gas leak at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller in the Click List Department reported smelling gas. Dispatch told the caller to evacuate the area and notified Columbia Gas. The gas company reported a gas leak in one of the units on the roof.
• At 5:02 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Allnutt Drive.
• At 5:31 p.m., officers took a sexual offense complaint on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 6:26 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 7:38 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported a juvenile female ran away.
• At 8:11 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on College Park Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male ran away.
• At 8:40 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Lyons Drive near Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. One person sustained facial injuries.
• At 9:25 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious package on Freedom Drive. A caller reported receiving a suspicious package reportedly from someone who has been harassing her for the past few weeks. The caller said she received a message saying, “its at your back door” at 8:31 p.m.
Saturday
• At 12:36 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Thornhill Bypass.
• At 11:31 a.m., officers reported that a juvenile female who ran away from Fifth Avenue had been located and returned home.
• At 12:25 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near Holly Hill Drive.
• At 12:36 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Bridgeport Road. A caller reported a comforter was stolen.
• At 12:48 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:54 p.m., officers reported that a juvenile male who ran away from College Park Drive was located on Tierra Linda Drive. He was returned home.
• At 1:53 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on West Ridge Drive.
• At 2:27 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A grandfather reported a juvenile male had been missing for 10 minutes. All entrances were shut off. Officers learned at 2:34 p.m. that the child had been left at home.
• At 5:33 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Robert M. Green Boulevard.
• At 9:15 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.
Sunday
• At 11:37 a.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Leestown Road.
• At 12:24 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Hope Drive. A caller reported a fire in a laundry area and said hot smoke was coming from a water heater.
• At 5:57 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Gayle Street.
• At 8:33 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Bypass Plaza Drive.
• At 10:05 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Owenton Avenue.
