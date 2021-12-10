blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 7:16 a.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner responded to a shots fired complaint on Owenton Avenue. A male called dispatch to report he had shot another male. The caller said he didn’t know the male he shot and added that the male pulled a gun on him.

• At 10:31 a.m., officers and a constable were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:28 p.m., officers responded to a theft at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. An employee reported a female was stealing meat in the store. The caller advised the female had stolen meat several times at the store before and also stole meat from the eastside Kroger.

• At 4:05 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on KY 151.

• At 4:58 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 5:39 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 7:22 p.m., officers were called to a theft at CVS on East Main Street. A caller reported a male with a backpack was shoplifting. The caller said the male had razors and pills taken out of the packaging.

• At 8:19 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

