The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 9:09 a.m., officers were called to Elkhorn Drive for an elder abuse complaint.

• At 10:05 a.m., officers were called to Henry Street concerning a person stealing packages.

• At 1:12 p.m., officers were called to Thistle Road after someone broke into a residence and stole jewelry.

• At 3:07 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a theft complaint.

• At 3:08 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Louisville Road between two vehicles. One patient had facial injuries.

• At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, U.S. 127, after a person stole laundry detergent.

• At 7:40 p.m., deputies were called to Leathers Lane concerning unauthorized charges on a deceased person’s bank accounts.

• At 10:37 p.m., officers were called to Chick-Fil-A, U.S. 127, concerning an assault that occurred at another location.

