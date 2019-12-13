The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Camp Pleasant Road at 12:19 a.m. The caller said a man was pinned inside a truck and was badly injured. The man was extracted from the vehicle and taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Capital Avenue at 1:13 a.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Capital Avenue at 6:56 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 8:34 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Strohmeier Road at 10:33 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Saratoga Drive at 11:37 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on West Broadway Street at 12:45 p.m.
- Theft was reported on Regio Court at 12:57 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Swallowfield Road at 1:31 p.m.
- Fraud was reported on Versailles Road at 3:05 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Mount Zion Road at 3:38 p.m.
- A vehicle fire was reported on Reilly Road at 5:03 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 5:12 p.m.
- Theft was reported on Metcalf Drive at 5:37 p.m.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 9:46 p.m.