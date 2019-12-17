blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:

  • A hit-and-run was reported on Interstate 64 at 1:37 a.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Georgetown Road at 7:18 a.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on Ann Street at 8:03 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Mero Street at 9:44 a.m.
  • A fire rescue was reported on St. Clair Street at 10:15 a.m. Someone was stuck in the elevator at the Franklin County Courthouse.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported on River Bend Road at 11:47 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on West Second Street at 1:46 p.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on Compton Drive at 1:56 p.m.
  • An assault was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2:41 p.m. A male and female allegedly assaulted two people in the pharmacy area of Walmart.
  • A shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:12 p.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on Doctors Drive at 4:36 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 5:06 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on St. Johns Road at 7:13 p.m.
  • A suspicious person was reported on East Main Street at 7:44 p.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on St. Clair Street at 8:24 p.m.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Versailles Road at 8:25 p.m.

