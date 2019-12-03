The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
- A theft was reported on Old Highway 151 at 7:23 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 7:38 a.m.
- A theft was reported on KY 151 at 7:55 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Springhill Lane at 8:14 a.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Centennial Avenue at 10:25 a.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 10:38 a.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Louisville Road at 10:38 a.m. The fire was determined to be an unattended brush fire.
- A theft was reported on East Main Street at noon.
- A theft was reported on Blackburn Avenue at 12:40 p.m.
- Fraud was reported on Louisville Road at 12:56 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 1:16 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on West Second Street at 1:44 p.m.
- Fraud was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 2:27 p.m.
- A theft was reported on East Main Street at 2:37 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 2:58 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:01 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Arrowhead Court at 3:44 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Forest Hill Drive at 4:03 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Brawner Street at 4:12 p.m.
- A vehicle fire was reported on Witzer Road at 6:13 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 6:50 p.m.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Steele Branch Road at 7:01 p.m.
- An intoxicated person was reported on Ryswick Lane at 10:35 p.m.