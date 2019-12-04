The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported near Marathon Food Mart on Louisville Road at 12:41 a.m.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Allnutt Drive at 3:35 a.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 4:44 a.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Rosewood Lane at 6:34 a.m.
• A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 9:35 a.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Hickory Drive at 10:58 a.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 11:44 a.m.
• A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 12:34 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident without injury was reported on Carson Place at 3:15 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Holt Lane at 3:57 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident without injury was reported on Twin Pines Lane at 5:34 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Schenkel Lane at 5:42 p.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 6:36 p.m.
• A robbery was reported on Louisville Road at 8:29 p.m. A caller at Juniper Hill Apartments said a cellphone was stolen and a male in a black hat, black hoodie and jeans threatened the caller with a knife.