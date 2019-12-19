blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

  • A theft was reported on Ashland Drive at 3:22 a.m.
  • Robbery was reported on Rolling Acres Court at 6:42 a.m. A caller reported he thought he saw someone rob someone else then hung up.
  • A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 9:21 a.m.
  • A missing person was reported on Wapping Street at 11:05 a.m. A security guard at Paul Sawyier Public Library thought he saw a woman missing from Anderson County at the library.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Bridgeport Road at 11:26 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Arrowhead Court at 12:27 p.m.
  • Fraud was reported on West Main Street at 1:09 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 2:41 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Comanche Trail at 3:21 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Tierra Linda Drive at 3:21 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Mojave Trail at 4:25 p.m.
  • An intoxicated driver was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 5:26 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 5:37 p.m.
  • A sexual offense was reported on Highlands Drive at 6:06 p.m. The call was concerning someone being in possession of child pornography.
  • Shots fired was reported on Walter Todd Drive at 6:14 p.m. The caller heard nine shots fired and found two shell casings outside.
  • A structure fire was reported on Bald Knob Road at 9:28 p.m. A bedroom caught on fire at a home. There were no injuries, but the Red Cross was called to assist the residents of the home.

