The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

  • Trespassing was reported on Vicki Way at 8:58 a.m.
  • A fire/smoke smell was reported on Quartermile Way at 10:23 a.m. A burning plastic smell was coming from behind the home's washer and dryer and hot water heater. Firefighters checked the scene and could find no sign of fire.
  • Trespassing was reported on East Main Street at 10:26 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 12:55 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Allnutt Drive at 1:32 p.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 2:22 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Regio Court at 2:44 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Peaks Mill Road at 2:51 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2:56 p.m.
  • A theft as reported on River Bend Road at 3:48 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Prince Hall Village at 3:52 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Hanly Lane at 4:53 p.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on West Second Street at 5:22 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Mills Lane at 5:32 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on Chippewa Trail at 5:55 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 6:07 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Interstate 64 near Exit 53 at 6:24 p.m. A vehicle flipped over and one person was injured.
  • Vandalism was reported on Willow Street at 6:33 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Marlowe Court at 7:03 p.m.
  • Shots fired were reported on Evergreen Road at 8:59 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Spring Street at 9:30 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Willow Street at 9:42 p.m.
  • A suspicious vehicle was reported on Holmes Street at 10:13 p.m.
  • A fire investigation was reported on Hudson Hollow Road at 10:29 p.m. A caller could see smoke coming from the Burger King building. No fire was located.

