The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.
Friday
- A burglary was reported on Dewey Court at 2:54 a.m.
- A fire alarm was reported on Murray Street at 8:02 a.m. The issue was determined to be a damaged smoke detector.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 11:31 a.m. Two people complained of headaches after the crash.
- A missing person was reported on Northgate Drive at 12:35 p.m. A non-custodial father was refusing to return the child to his or her mother.
- A theft was reported on Lane View Drive at 12:38 p.m.
- A ground fire was reported on U.S. 127 South at 12:42 p.m. The grass was on fire near New Harvest Assembly of God.
- A theft was reported on Lane View Drive at 1:22 p.m.
- Gunshots were reported on Shadrick Ferry Road at 2:46 p.m. A resident said it sounded like the shots were hitting metal and could be hitting a vehicle on the caller's property.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 2:46 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Browns Ferry Road at 4:27 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Cardwell Lane at 4:45 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Cardwell Lane at 4:50 p.m. A trailer caught fire.
- A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard at 5:26 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Collins Lane at 8:08 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Colonial Trace at 9:15 p.m. A vehicle hit a fire hydrant.
- A burglary was reported on Cardwell Lane at 9:28 p.m.
Saturday
- Harassment was reported on Quail Run Court at 11:14 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Meredith Avenue at 11:32 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Peaks Mill Road at 2:23 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on West Second Street at 2:41 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Landings Drive at 5:03 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on River Bend Road at 7:05 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on U.S. 127 at 7:28 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Schenkel Lane at 11:17 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Watson Court at 11:56 p.m.
Sunday
- A suspicious person was reported on Colonial Trace at 1:44 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on U.S. 127 at 5:14 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 5:57 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Marlowe Court at 8:19 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 8:52 a.m.
- A fire was reported on East Main Street at 11:20 a.m. A garbage bin was on fire.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 11:34 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Spring Street at 1:43 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 1:51 p.m.
- Shots fired were reported on Bald Knob Road at 2:10 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Hoover Boulevard at 3:14 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Owenton Road at 4:34 p.m.
- Possible child abuse was reported on Oaklawn Drive at 6:06 p.m. The caller wanted police to check on children at a neighbor’s home.
- Harassment was reported on Swale Court at 6:10 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Versailles Road at 6:29 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Tracy Lane at 9 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Saint Johns Road at 11:56 p.m.