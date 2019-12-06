The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Marlowe Court at 6:42 a.m.
- A missing person was reported on Powhatan Trail at 9:47 a.m. A man with dementia was reported missing and located.
- A rubbish fire was reported on East Main Street at 10:09 a.m. A caller reported the smell of plastic burning near AAMCO.
- Vandalism was reported on Schenkel Lane at 10:12 a.m. A caller reported a window on their truck had been shot out.
- A controlled burn was reported on Armstrong Crossing at 10:57 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Northgate Drive at 11:28 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 12:08 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 2:42 p.m.
- A fire alarm was reported on Wapping Street at 2:49 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 4:13 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Quarles Road at 5:53 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Bridgeport-Benson Road at 6:09 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Cardwell Lane at 8:48 p.m.
- A fire investigation was reported on Bolero Way at 10:35 p.m. A caller reported their carbon monoxide alarm was going off.
- A suspicious person was reported on Steele Street at 11:08 p.m.