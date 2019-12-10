The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
- A hit-and-run was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive at 7:53 a.m. A car hit a bus and took off. There were children on the bus, but there were no injuries.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 8:39 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on U.S. 127 at 10:32 a.m. A vehicle was backed into at Sun Tan City.
- A fire alarm was reported on Sunset Drive at 11:28 a.m. Food was left on a stove.
- Trespassing was reported on Wright Street at 1:36 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Louisville Road at 3:51 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 4:13 p.m.
- A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 64 at 4:26 p.m.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported on Louisville Road at 6:46 p.m. A man with a gun was seen at Juniper Hills Apartments.
- Trespassing was reported on Langford Avenue at 7:04 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Harrodsburg Lane at 7:18 p.m.
- Theft was reported on Versailles Road at 7:18 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Centennial Avenue at 7:22 p.m. A missing juvenile was located shortly after the call was placed.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 7:41 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on East Second Street at 10:37 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Versailles Road at 11:35 p.m.