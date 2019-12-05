The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
- Vandalism was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 6:48 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on West Main Street at 9:02 a.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Riley Road at 9:51 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Holt Lane at 10:07 a.m.
- A missing person was reported on Adair Street at 10:20 a.m. The person was later located at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
- A hit-and-run was reported on John Davis Drive at 12:44 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Bypass Plaza Drive at 12:53 p.m. Black smoke and flames were seen coming from the garage of a unit at Austin Park Apartments. The fire was extinguished at 2:26 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Limestone Drive at 2:03 p.m.
- An assault was reported on West Second Street at 3:25 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Wapping Street at 4:07 p.m.
- A fire alarm was reported on Hanna Place at 5:40 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Thistlewood Avenue at 6:19 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Tracy Lane at 6:58 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Northridge Court at 7:03 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on First Avenue at 8:08 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on East Georgetown Road at 10:59 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Harp Pike at 11:18 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on East Main Street at 11:52 p.m.