The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
- A theft was reported on Champion Court at 6:03 a.m.
- A theft was reported on St. Johns Road at 9:34 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on East Main Street at 9:41 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on the East-West Connector at 9:58 a.m.
- A missing person was reported on West Second Street at 10:42 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Devils Hollow Road at 11:20 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on St. Clair Street at 12:21 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Owenton Road at 12:59 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 1:16 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Sequoyah Trail at 3:08 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 3:53 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Sheep Pen Road at 3:25 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Pea Ridge Road at 4:03 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Mero Street at 4:07 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 4:50 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Leawood Road at 9:13 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Ninevah Road at 9:56 p.m.