The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
• A theft was reported on Hanna Place at 6:48 a.m.
• A suspicious person was reported on Evergreen Road at 6:49 a.m.
• A fire investigation was conducted on East Main Street at 8:09 a.m.
• A suspicious person was reported on Crown Point Drive at 8:12 a.m.
• A theft was reported on John Davis Drive at 8:57 a.m.
• A burglary was reported on Schenkel Lane at 8:59 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 12:35 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on East Main Street at 12:43 p.m. A female juvenile was located and released to her grandmother.
• A motor vehicle accident without injury was reported on Bridgeport-Benson Road at 2:28 p.m.
• A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 4:21 p.m.
• A shoplifter was reported on John Davis Drive at 4:21 p.m.
• A possible gas leak was reported on East Main Street at 6:21 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on Steele Street at 7:45 p.m. A female juvenile was located and released to her father.
• A missing person was reported on Glenwood Place at 9:03 p.m. A female juvenile who had been gone for two hours was located and returned home.
• A theft was reported on Thistlewood Avenue at 11:28 p.m.
Saturday
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Schenkel Lane at 12:51 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Schenkel Lane at 11:41 a.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Colonial Trace at 12:08 p.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2 p.m.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on College Park Drive at 4:31 p.m.
• A suspicious person was reported on Marlowe Court at 4:37 p.m.
• A suspicious person was reported on University Drive at 5:24 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on St. Johns Road at 6:20 p.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on East Main Street at 6:50 p.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Schenkel Lane at 8:33 p.m.
• A suspicious person was reported on Holmes Street at 8:35 p.m.
• A suspicious person was reported on Old Station Road at 9:04 p.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
• A burglary was reported on Johnson Avenue at 1:20 a.m. The report was unfounded by police.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Versailles Road at 1:37 a.m.
• A burglary was reported on Johnson Avenue at 3:48 a.m. A female caller said there were several people around her neighbor’s car and in her driveway.
• A theft was reported on Murrell Street at 7:13 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Hunters Trace at 9:03 a.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on West Clinton Street at 9:29 a.m.
• A burglary was reported on Brookfield Drive at 12:28 p.m. A female caller said “someone came in and trashed the residence while she was out last night.”
• A burglary was reported on Pea Ridge Road at 1:14 p.m. A male caller said his heart medication, bass guitar, Dewalt drill and an air compressor were stolen.
• A controlled burn was reported on Owenton Road at 2:47 p.m.
• A shoplifter was reported on Louisville Road at 4:32 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Sulphur Lick Road at 5:08 p.m. A male caller said another male was trying to break into a shed and when the caller asked what he was doing the male responded, “None of your business.” Police determined the man had permission from the property owner to be there.
• A theft was reported on Skyview Drive at 5:23 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 5:35 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 7:16 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 7:22 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Meredith Avenue at 8:30 p.m. A female caller said she came home and her back door was open. She said a TV and other items were missing.
• A motor vehicle accident without injury was reported on Colonial Trace at 10:23 p.m.