The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
- A controlled burn was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 9:23 a.m.
- A fire alarm was reported on Bridgeport Road at 9:29 a.m. It was a false alarm.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 9:50 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 10:38 a.m.
- Shots fired were reported on Schenkel Lane at 11:38 a.m. Residents of Imperial Mobile Home Park reported seeing a gun being shot.
- Trespassing was reported on Murray Street at 12:44 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Bald Knob Road at 3:30 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Holmes Street at 5:15 p.m. Two juveniles were fighting.
- A fire investigation was reported on Grant Street at 5:37 p.m. Someone was illegally burning something.
- A controlled burn was reported on Mills Lane at 5:57 p.m.
- A theft was reported on North Lime Street at 6:29 p.m.
- Shots fired were reported on Wallace Avenue at 7:41 p.m. Four gunshots were heard.
- A theft was reported on Ridgewood Lane at 8:48 p.m.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported on Anne Street at 9 p.m. A juvenile with a skateboard was seen pointing a gun at another juvenile with a skateboard near the History Center.