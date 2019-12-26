blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 20 through Christmas Day.

Friday

  • A theft was reported on Marlowe Court at 8:53 a.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on West Second Street at 10:01 a.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Stevenson Drive at 10:15 a.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on Laralan Avenue at 11:43 a.m.
  • A burglary was reported on Owenton Road at 12:02 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Louisville Road at 12:24 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on North Lime Street at 1:36 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Green Wilson Road at 1:43 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Leawood Drive at 1:57 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:02 p.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on River Bend Road at 4 p.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on East Main Street at 5:39 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on East Main Street at 6:05 p.m.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported on Centennial Avenue at 7:46 p.m.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Hanks Lane at 9:32 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Sequoyah Trail at 9:42 p.m.

Saturday

  • Harassment was reported on Sequoyah Trail at 12:24 a.m.
  • Shots fired were reported at Ravencrest Apartments on Georgetown Road at 3:06 a.m.
  • Shots fired were reported at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court at 3:25 a.m. 
  • A burglary was reported on Steadmantown Lane at 4:17 a.m.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Lebanon Road at 4:34 a.m.
  • An armed and dangerous person was reported on Prince Hall Village at 8:34 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 9:10 a.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on Bypass Plaza Drive at 12:49 p.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on Fifth Avenue at 12:51 p.m.
  • A fire investigation was reported on Interstate 64 at 1:13 p.m. A red truck caught fire.
  • Fraud was reported on Stonehedge Street at 1:28 p.m.
  • A deceased person was reported on Peaks Mill Road at 4:14 p.m. A 70-year-old man was found dead in a home.
  • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Sullivan Lane at 4:28 p.m.

Sunday

  • A suspicious person was reported on Versailles Road at 12:14 a.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Cedar Road at 5:03 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 9:06 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Louisville Road at 10:11 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Sequoyah Trail at 12:43 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on East Georgetown Road at 12:53 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 1:13 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on St. Johns Road at 2:11 p.m.
  • A fire alarm was reported on Brookfield Drive at 2:13 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Evergreen Road at 3:24 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on Bald Knob Road at 3:34 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Louisville Road at 4:01 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 4:42 p.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on East Main Street at 5:48 p.m. Discount Tobacco Outlet reported damage to its drive-through awning.
  • An assault was reported on West Second Street at 6:34 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Louisville Road at 6:45 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Bypass Plaza Drive at 7:30 p.m.
  • A rubbish fire was reported on U.S. 127 South at 8:58 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Holmes Street at 9:12 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Mount Zion Road at 9:53 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on East Main Street at 11:28 p.m.

Monday

  • A burglary was reported on East Main Street at 1:07 a.m.
  • Shots fired were reported on Holt Lane at 1:13 a.m.
  • A burglary was reported on Union Ridge Road at 1:26 a.m.
  • A burglary was reported on North Lime Street at 2:53 a.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 9:59 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Green Wilson Road at 11:32 a.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on Woodgate Road at 11:52 a.m.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported on Owenton Road at 12:28 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Herman Smither Road at 12:32 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Deerland Drive at 2:06 p.m.
  • A fire rescue was reported on Crestwood Drive at 3:02 p.m. A dog fell in a pond.
  • A ground fire was reported on Bald Knob Road at 3:19 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Steadmantown Lane at 3:50 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on North Lime Street at 4:09 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:32 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Jones Lane at 4:37 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on Lebanon Road at 6:12 p.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on Sea Hero Road at 6:31 p.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 8:45 p.m.
  • A sexual offense was reported on Louisville Road at 8:55 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 9:54 p.m.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Rancho Drive at 10:13 p.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on Leawood Drive at 10:22 p.m.

Tuesday

  • A suspicious person was reported on Louisville Road at 12:25 a.m.
  • A burglary was reported on North Lime Street at 2:01 a.m.
  • A fire alarm was reported on East Third Street at 6:28 a.m.
  • Harassment was reported on North Lime Street at 7:52 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Isaac Shelby Circle West at 9:27 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 10:31 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Isaac Shelby Circle West at 10:47 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on McCann Lane at 11:03 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 1:24 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on East Main Street at 2:19 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 2:53 p.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 4:03 p.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:17 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 4:39 p.m.
  • An aircraft crash was reported on Westview Drive at 4:41 p.m.
  • An assault was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:45 p.m.
  • An assault was reported on Holmes Street at 8:39 p.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on Steadmantown Lane at 10:36 p.m.

Wednesday

  • A burglary was reported on East Main Street at 5:37 a.m.
  • A ground fire was reported on Lucas Lane at 11:25 a.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on Pinnacle Court at 11:29 a.m.
  • Drug offense was reported on Patricia Street at 11:34 a.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on Pinnacle Court at 1:39 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Lebanon Road at 2:01 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Bethel Lane at 3:40 p.m.
  • A ground fire was reported on Dry Ridge Road at 3:55 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on Tierra Linda Drive at 4:26 p.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on Meagher Avenue at 5:16 p.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on Owenton Road at 9:29 p.m.
  • An armed and dangerous person was reported on St. Clair Street at 11:53 p.m. A caller inside The Brick Alley reported a person with a gun was kicked out of the bar.

