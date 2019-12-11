The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
- Abuse was reported on Audubon Drive at 1:30 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 9:48 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Bald Knob Road at 10:56 a.m.
- An assault was reported on Deepwood Drive at 1:02 p.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 1:24 p.m.
- A theft was reported on East Main Street at 3:15 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 3:17 p.m.
- A fire alarm was reported on Roberts Street at 3:51 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Peaks Mill Road at 5:41 p.m. The caller said his wife was an hour late.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on East Main Street at 6:10 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Tamworth Lane at 6:17 p.m.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Old Harrodsburg Road at 7:17 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Monroe Road at 7:58 p.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on Spruce Drive at 8:52 p.m.