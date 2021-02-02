The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 9:27 a.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a stolen trash can.
• At 12:58 p.m., deputies were called to Switzer Road for a shots fired complaint.
• At 1:17 p.m., officers were called to Winding Way Drive concerning an online scam.
• At 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel, Wilkinson Boulevard, after someone broke into a car in the garage.
• At 2:11 p.m., deputies were called to Mount Zion Road for a shots fired complaint.
• At 3:16 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen auger.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers were called to Ollie’s, Limestone Drive, concerning a theft.
• At 4:17 p.m., deputies were called to Ravenwood Drive after someone used the caller’s personal information to file for unemployment.
• At 4:59 p.m., officers were called to Rosewood Lane concerning a burglary.
• At 5:55 p.m., officers took a report at the police department after someone filed for unemployment using the caller’s personal information.
