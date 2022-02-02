blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 3:48 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a bomb threat at Kentucky State University on University Drive. A caller from KSU reported receiving a call that seven C-4 bombs were located in seven duffel bags and backpacks on the northern and eastern part of campus. The caller advised that the male caller was giving authorities an hour “to get him on the news or he was going to kill” and that he was a member of a Nazi group. K9 units were called in to help with the search and campus buildings were cleared. No devices were found.

• At 3:54 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:50 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.

• At 8:17 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.

• At 8:31 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:45 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road.

• At 9:58 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wallace Avenue.

• At 10:19 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Pierce Lane.

• At 11:27 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Clinton Street near the West Plaza Connector.

• At 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near East Main Street.

• At 1:38 p.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported mail had been stolen.

• At 1:48 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Tamworth Lane.

• At 1:51 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported seeing a door lock move, but advised there was no one outside.

• At 3:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Corral Way. A caller reported rings had been stolen.

• At 5:37 p.m., officers were called to an assault at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a male assaulted her and she was bleeding. The caller refused to give the male’s name to police.

• At 7:48 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a neighbor “tore up his yard” and he wanted to file a complaint.

• At 8:50 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.

• At 10:37 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Hopi Trail. A caller reported hearing three shots from what sounded like a handgun.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription