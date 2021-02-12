blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday and Thursday:

Wednesday

• At 3:31 a.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning a missing juvenile who left with his mother’s car. 

• At 10:57 a.m., officers took a report at the police department after someone used the caller’s information to obtain unemployment benefits.

• At 2:28 p.m., deputies were called to Lebanon Ridge Road for a burglary complaint.

• At 2:35 p.m., deputies were called to Adams Auto, Versailles Road, concerning a counterfeit $100 bill.

• At 2:56 p.m., officers were called to Conway Street after the caller allegedly was smacked in the face by another person, who was driving around the neighborhood.

• At 9:06 p.m., firefighters and EMS personnel responded to a structure fire on McDonalds Ferry Road. A fire was reported in a kitchen.

• At 9:30 p.m., EMS personnel were called to Raven Drive for an electrical line on fire in a back yard. A transformer blew and ignited a tree above a building.

• At 9:30 p.m., firefighters were called to Cherry Drive concerning a tree on a power line. It was on fire initially.

• At 11:12 p.m., officers and firefighters were called to Willis Avenue for a structure fire. 

• At 11:31 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road for a “large flash in the sky.” Officers found nothing.

Thursday

• At 1:03 a.m., firefighters and officers were called to Meadowbrook Road for a downed power line, which caused a small fire.

• At 3:07 a.m., officers were called to Shawnee Trail regarding shots fired.

• At 4:01 a.m., officers and firefighters responded to a structure fire on Pleasant Hill Drive. 

• At 6:46 a.m., officers and deputies were called to Reed Drive concerning a burglary.

• At 11:40 a.m., officers were called to Independence Bank, U.S. 127, concerning a fraud complaint.

• At 5:02 p.m., officers were called to Greenbriar Lane concerning a theft of money, food stamps and a bicycle.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription