The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:14 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on College Park Drive.
• At 1:54 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Marlowe Court.
• At 9:02 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Landings Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male wearing a white and black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes got out through a window.
• At 9:12 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire at Wendy’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported a possible fire behind the fryers. It was determined to be a small grease fire and was extinguished.
• At 9:20 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 10:32 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 10:41 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:06 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Tracey Court. A caller reported possibly hearing someone in the garage.
• At 1:52 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident near the Schenkel Lane intersection. An 18-year-old female was bleeding from the nose.
• At 2:18 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cody Pass. A caller reported a bicycle was stolen.
• At 3:17 p.m., county fire and EMS were notified of a deceased 56-year-old male on Versailles Road. Woodford County was notified.
• At 4:18 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on McCann Lane. A caller reported identity theft.
• At 6:14 p.m., county firefighters were called to a structure fire at TOPY on Chenault Road. A caller reported an oven fire and said the oven was separated from the rest of the facility. The fire got in between the wall structures and was extinguished at 8:33 p.m. The state fire marshal was notified.
• At 7:52 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Capital Avenue.
• At 11:29 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dominion Living Center on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle.
• At 11:42 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
Saturday
• At 1:38 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male abandoned his vehicle on the Interstate 64 53A exit and walked away. He was located on South Benson at 2:16 a.m.
• At 11:04 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Thistlewood Avenue.
• At 11:36 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 1:27 p.m., officers were notified of lewd behavior on Ridgewood Lane. A caller reported his neighbor “peed outside” while a child was nearby playing with toys.
• At 2:43 p.m., officers took a theft report on Elkhorn Drive. A caller reported a tractor was stolen and a vehicle had been broken into.
• At 4:13 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Henry Street.
• At 4:37 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous female on Sonoma Drive. A caller reported her aunt “struck her in the face, went inside and got a knife and came at her with it.” The caller said it started because she didn’t move her car out of the driveway.
• At 5:24 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Dairy Queen on Jett Boulevard. A caller reported people tried to pass two fake $100 bills.
• At 5:34 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Applebee’s Grill & Bar on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male at the bar tried to pass fake money.
• At 5:39 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.
• At 6:03 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:26 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:27 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:56 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a semi-truck and an SUV. A 31-year-old female was trapped.
• At 11:34 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person at Capital Bowl on Anderson Road. A caller reported a male wearing a red tank and black hat was shooting a gun into the ground. The caller said the male shot at least one round.
Sunday
• At 1:36 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Quintin Court Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing seven shots. Another caller said a bullet went through his window. Two shell casings were located.
• At 3 a.m., officers took a theft report on Old Glenns Creek Road near East Main Street. A caller reported “catching a male stealing stuff” and said he was under her vehicle. The caller said when she confronted he took off on foot.
• At 5:27 a.m., officers took a theft report at Simon House Administrative Office & Community Services on East Main Street. A caller reported a male broke into his vehicle and fled about 20 minutes before.
• At 12:02 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Shadrick Ferry Road.
• At 2:08 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 3:25 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Shadrick Ferry Road.
• At 4:21 p.m., officers were called to a robbery at Speedy Mart on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone “came in, struck him in the face, stole some candy, tore up the store and then left.”
• At 10:15 p.m., officers took a theft report on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported a pistol was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• At 10:17 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.