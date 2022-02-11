The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 8:05 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Dale Avenue. A caller reported an ex-boyfriend used their information to purchase a firearm.
• At 8:08 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Hollyberry Road. A caller reported a person missing from Woodford County was possibly enroute to Frankfort.
• At 10:29 a.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Grant Street.
• At 12:35 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Hickory Ridge Road. A caller reported people in a white Ford truck and gray horse trailer were taking items from a garage. Shelby County deputies were notified.
• At 1:08 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the Interstate West offramp near Versailles Road.
• At 1:23 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 2:34 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Sunoco on East Main Street. A caller reported a male did not pay a taxi driver.
• At 3:58 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Coffee Tree Road.
• At 4:14 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a vehicle was vandalized.
• At 4:30 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Chevy Spark and a car. One person was extricated from the Chevy.
• At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:40 p.m., officers took a theft report on Grant Street. A caller reported he found his stolen Oculus Quest 2 at Dan’s Discount Jewelry & Pawn on East Main Street.
• At 5:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kirkland Fields Apartments on East Main Street. A caller reported a wallet was stolen at Dollar General on Holmes Street.
• At 5:47 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:54 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Aspen Avenue.
• At 6:17 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Winterhaven Lane. A caller reported identity theft.
• At 6:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at Gallops on Sea Hero Road. A caller reported a male stole something earlier that morning and came back. The caller advised the male left on foot.
• At 6:45 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:15 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report at Rose’s Pub on Elkhorn Court. A caller reported a fight broke out and one male took off running. The caller advised a male who was still at the bar was bleeding from his face.
