021122 E Main MVA

A tow truck loaded with a Chevy Spark prepares to leave the scene of an accident at the intersection of East Main Street and Myrtle Avenue Thursday evening following an injury motor vehicle accident that occurred around 4:30 p.m. One person had to be extricated from the vehicle. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 8:05 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Dale Avenue. A caller reported an ex-boyfriend used their information to purchase a firearm.

• At 8:08 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Hollyberry Road. A caller reported a person missing from Woodford County was possibly enroute to Frankfort.

• At 10:29 a.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Grant Street.

• At 12:35 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Hickory Ridge Road. A caller reported people in a white Ford truck and gray horse trailer were taking items from a garage. Shelby County deputies were notified.

• At 1:08 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the Interstate West offramp near Versailles Road.

• At 1:23 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 2:34 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Sunoco on East Main Street. A caller reported a male did not pay a taxi driver.

• At 3:58 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Coffee Tree Road.

• At 4:14 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a vehicle was vandalized.

• At 4:30 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Chevy Spark and a car. One person was extricated from the Chevy.

• At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:40 p.m., officers took a theft report on Grant Street. A caller reported he found his stolen Oculus Quest 2 at Dan’s Discount Jewelry & Pawn on East Main Street.

• At 5:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kirkland Fields Apartments on East Main Street. A caller reported a wallet was stolen at Dollar General on Holmes Street.

• At 5:47 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 5:54 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Aspen Avenue.

• At 6:17 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Winterhaven Lane. A caller reported identity theft.

• At 6:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at Gallops on Sea Hero Road. A caller reported a male stole something earlier that morning and came back. The caller advised the male left on foot.

• At 6:45 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:15 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report at Rose’s Pub on Elkhorn Court. A caller reported a fight broke out and one male took off running. The caller advised a male who was still at the bar was bleeding from his face.

