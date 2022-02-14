The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 4 a.m., deputies took an assault report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road. A female reported she was assaulted at TOPY and had just got back from the hospital.
• At 8:35 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Frankfort Toyota on Leestown Road. A caller reported several catalytic converters were stolen.
• At 10:14 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Ford SUV and a silver Toyota. A 79-year-old female complained of chest pain.
• At 10:30 a.m., officers took a theft report at Cricket Wireless on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a wallet was stolen.
• At 12:29 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported that a red Dodge truck was hit while he was in the store.
• At 12:50 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 1:05 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Adams Auto Sales on Versailles Road.
• At 1:17 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 2:40 p.m., officers took a theft report at CVS on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a person stole three bottles of body wash and left in a silver Toyota Camry.
• At 2:54 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Beechwood Avenue.
• At 4:43 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.
• At 5:21 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on River Bend Road.
• At 6:06 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Cardinal Avenue.
• At 6:09 p.m., deputies were called to a theft at Frankfort Ford Lincoln on Versailles Road. A caller reported she didn’t want a vehicle and the business wouldn’t give her deposit back. Deputies advised it was a civil matter.
• At 6:59 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:59 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Ashwood Court. A caller reported five or six males were physically fighting in the parking lot.
Saturday
• At 2:57 a.m., the coroner was called to a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 6:11 a.m., city and county firefighters, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Spruce Drive. A hospice worker reported a 74-year-old female with a history of breast cancer was deceased.
• At 7:29 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a deceased person on Tanglewood Drive. A caller reported being unable to wake up a male in his 70s.
• At 10:20 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 11:43 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:44 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary at Mitsui Kinzoku Catalysis American Inc. on Hoover Boulevard.
• At 1:12 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Campbell Street.
• At 3:56 p.m., officers took a theft report on Champion Drive. A caller reported her packages were being sent to a different address and the people that lived there refused to give them to her. The caller advised it had happened before as well.
• At 6:21 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:56 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane.
• At 7:14 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:29 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Holmes Street.
Sunday
• At 1:10 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Jones Lane.
• At 11:45 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Murray Street. A caller reported she was housesitting and when she entered the home she noticed the cabinets were open and food and water bowls that were on the counter were on the floor.
• At 12:31 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:42 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Country Lane. A caller reported electric heat had been stolen and advised she thinks her son did it.
• At 2:18 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Creekside Lane.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on John Davis Drive.
• At 4:12 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Ann Street.
• At 10:22 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female who went to the store with him stole several items. The caller advised the items were in her backpack.
• At 11:10 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:13 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Ridgewood Lane. A caller reported a female broke into the storage space in her basement, damaged the door and broke her dryer.
• At 11:44 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Hickory Drive.
• At 11:56 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Beckham Avenue.
