The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 2:10 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a possible burglary on Ridgewood Lane.
• At 9:35 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 9:39 a.m., officers responded to a missing person complaint on Mero Street.
• At 9:53 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station.
• At 12:24 p.m., officers took an assault report on Williamsburg Road.
• At 12:36 p.m., officers took a theft report on Williamsburg Road.
• At 2:09 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station.
• At 2:11 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hoover Boulevard.
• At 2:48 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Peaks Mill Road.
• At 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:54 p.m., officers took a missing person complaint on Colonial Trace.
• At 7:27 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Gayle Street.
• At 7:49 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
Saturday
• At 12:43 a.m., officers were called to West Main Street at Catfish Alley regarding a stolen vehicle.
• At 2:23 a.m., officers responded to a possible burglary on Langford Avenue.
• At 6:44 a.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a possible burglary on Centennial Avenue.
• At 10:48 a.m., officers, fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
• At 11:07 a.m., officers took a theft report on Arrowhead Court.
• At 11:43 a.m., officers, fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the Interstate 64 on ramp at KY 151.
• At 12:10 p.m., officers took a missing person report on Grandview Drive.
• At 1:25 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Center Drive.
• At 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leawood Square.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.
• At 5:18 p.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:27 p.m., officers and deputies took a missing person report on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hickory Ridge Road.
• At 10:43 p.m., officers took an assault report on Ridgewood Lane.
Sunday
• At 3:14 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road.
• At 8:59 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a stolen vehicle on the East-West Connector.
• At 10:34 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 10:37 a.m., officers took a theft report on Thistlewood Avenue.
• At 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a possible burglary on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:45 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 6:34 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive.
• At 7:18 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Holmes Street.
