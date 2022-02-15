blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 7:41 a.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Hanly Lane. A caller reported smelling gas in an apartment and was advised to evacuate.

• At 10:51 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:16 a.m., officers and county firefighters took a burglary report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone broke into her apartment. She advised the apartment was “tore up” and “stuff was thrown everywhere.” She also told dispatch that $400 and a watch were stolen.

• At 12:25 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Rolling Acres Drive near East Main Street.

• At 3:04 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 3:28 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Hogan Drive.

• At 3:46 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Johnson Road.

• At 4:14 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Steele Street. A property manager reported someone broke into the side door of a residence and that the owners were in Florida.

• At 5:16 p.m., deputies took a theft report at EZ Car Connection on Versailles Road.

• At 5:39 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Hudson Street near Holmes Street. A caller reported he was “beat with a stick” while getting into his car.

• At 7:18 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Briarpatch Lane.

• At 9:58 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Leawood Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription