The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 12:01 a.m. Monday, officers were called to Owenton Avenue after someone smashed a window and broke into a residence.

• At 2:30 a.m., deputies, officers, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Louisville Road after a vehicle went off the road and came to rest on its side in a ditch. One patient was complaining of back pain and another was complaining of arm and leg pain.

• At 11:26 a.m., officers were called to Kitchen Creations, U.S. 127, after the catalytic converter was cut off a van during the weekend.

• At 5:54 p.m., officers were called to Rosewood Lane concerning a stolen television.

• At 8:44 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen license plate. It was replaced with a plate from another vehicle.

• At 11:24 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue concerning a theft of property including jewelry.

