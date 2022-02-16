blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 5:03 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 6:54 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Bradford Square on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Chevy Pacifica and a small car. One person complained of back and head pain.

• At 7:01 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:07 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive near Cypress Drive.

• At 11:26 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a patient who was brought in by EMS had drugs on them and asked police to take control of the drugs.

• At 12:39 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 1:30 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 2:27 p.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Steele Street near West Second Street. A caller reported that a Frankfort Plant Board crew struck a gas line. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 3:43 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 4:47 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Allison Coin Laundry on Louisville Road. A caller reported a male stole a backpack.

• At 4:56 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention officer for attempting to steal $84 worth of merchandise.

• At 5:10 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Bald Knob Road.

• At 7:16 p.m., deputies took a theft report at BP 127 North on Owenton Road.

• At 7:17 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Meagher Avenue. A caller reported a male hit him in the head. The caller advised it was the second time the male had hit him.

• At 7:20 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Flat Creek Road.

• At 9:44 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:12 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Willow Street. A caller reported a male in his early 40s and on probation showed up “with a bag full of dope.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription