The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 1:36 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Phillips Street. A caller reported a garage was on fire. Firefighters advised it was a shed and that it was fully engulfed. Frankfort Plant Board was notified and the fire was extinguished at 3:19 a.m.

• At 7:56 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 9:35 a.m., officers were called to an assault at Simon House on West Campbell Street. A female caller reported another female assaulted her.

• At 10:10 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 10:44 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Coffee Tree Road.

• At 11:02 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Cherry Lane.

• At 11:58 a.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Flat Creek Road.

• At 2:21 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive. No additional information was available.

• At 3:18 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Hanna Place. A caller reported someone had pried open the door of a vacant residence.

• At 4:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kohl’s on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a shoplifting incident that occurred on Sunday.

• At 5:35 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported someone tried to break in through the back door 10 minutes before.

• At 5:55 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported one female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 6:49 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter who was “being squirrely” was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 7:24 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Versailles Road.

• At 7:26 p.m., deputies and county fire responded to a fire on Clearwater Lane. A caller reported a dryer was on fire.

• At 7:42 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male and female shoplifter were detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 11:47 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Silver Creek Drive. A caller reported hearing his garage door open and noticed that the garage door opener was missing.

