The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday and Thursday:
Wednesday
• At 3:55 a.m., officers were called to Schenkel Lane concerning a stolen phone.
• At 9:20 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 9:21 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 9:50 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a person who was reported missing from Woodford County and was found in Frankfort.
• At 12:13 p.m., officers, EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving two vehicles, one of which overturned.
• At 12:41 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a possible theft.
Thursday
• At 11:21 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen license.
• At 3:21 p.m., officers were called to Willis Avenue concerning a lost or stolen purse.
• At 4:18 p.m., deputies were called to St. Johns Road concerning someone using the caller’s personal information to request unemployment benefits.
• At 8:32 p.m., officers were called to Steele Street concerning two people attempting to break into a vehicle and steal tools.
