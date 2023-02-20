The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 10:30 a.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported his tires had been cut.
• At 10:35 a.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person at Southern Apartments on West Second Street. A caller reported a male in his late 70s was deceased.
• At 10:52 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Adams Lane. A caller reported someone tried to break into his truck. He said the door had been tampered with.
• At 11:07 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Dove Creek Road. A caller reported a lost or stolen firearm.
• At 11:29 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Ninevah Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and money was stolen.
• At 11:52 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Duckers Road. A caller reported a possibly stolen mobile home.
• At 12:02 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 12:31 p.m., officers took a theft report on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported tools were stolen from a job site.
• At 1:40 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Professional Court.
• At 2:07 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.
• At 2:30 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the Kentucky Division of Forestry on Corporate Drive. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a truck about a week before.
• At 4:43 p.m., officers, deputies and city fire were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 5:18 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Jett Boulevard.
• At 5:26 p.m., officers were notified of a missing female on Bypass Plaza Drive.
• At 5:57 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:58 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on Schenkel Lane.
Saturday
• At 9:53 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:36 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a trauma call on Graham Avenue. A caller reported a 34-year-old female “threw her back out” and was unable to get up.
• At 4:56 p.m., deputies, city and county fire, EMS and a constable responded to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Ford Taurus and a Scion. One female was trapped but no injuries were reported.
• At 7:01 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near the 53-mile marker. A caller reported a car went off the left side of the road and rolled two or three times. No injuries were reported.
• At 10:41 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person on Wilson Street. A caller reported that a relative with a mental disability “went out the back door” and they were unable to find him. The caller said he was wearing a camo jacket, black UK T-shirt and jeans and had been gone for approximately 30 minutes.
• At 10:59 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.
• At 11:46 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a possible fight near Rose’s Pub on Elkhorn Court.
Sunday
• At 12:29 a.m., officers took a theft report on Woodhill Lane.
• At 2:14 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Southern Rides on Holmes Street. A caller reported people were caught on camera walking inside of the gate. It did not appear as though anything was stolen.
• At 5:20 a.m., officers took a theft report on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported a wallet was stolen.
• At 11:11 a.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Woodgate Road. A caller reported someone cut all four of her tires overnight.
• At 12:59 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a van and a sedan. Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries.
• At 1:01 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on High Street near West Clinton Street.
• At 1:54 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint at Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported someone tried to steal his truck the night before. He said the ignition switch was taken out and a tire was flattened.
• At 2:06 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a Chevy SUV struck a female pedestrian. The female allegedly sustained injuries to her left leg.
• At 3:19 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Adams Lane. A caller reported his barn was damaged.
• At 4:10 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Noel Avenue.
• At 4:24 p.m., officers took a theft report at Family Dollar on Northgate Drive. A caller reported a “whole truckload of kids came in and stole armfuls of items.” The caller said they left in an older model car with primer and took a right on Holmes Street.
