The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 7:49 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive.

• At 10:15 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported a female in a common area refused to leave and was possibly on drugs.

• At 10:31 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Majority Court.

• At 11:41 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Shadrick Ferry Road.

• At 12:10 p.m., officers took a theft report at Family Dollar on Northgate Drive. A caller reported a male had shoplifted from the store.

• At 2:38 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street. A caller reported a wallet was stolen.

• At 3:45 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North near Peaks Mill Road.

• At 4:22 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 4:49 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.

• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 6:19 p.m., officers and city fire were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.

• At 8:45 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a male had not been seen since 10 a.m.

