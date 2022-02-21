The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:10 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on West Main Street near Lewis Street.
• At 9:48 a.m., officers took a theft report on Teton Trail. A caller reported her boyfriend stole three large bags of clothes. She was advised it was a civil matter.
• At 12:24 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.
• At 6:48 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 6:49 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was soon to be detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 7:36 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
Saturday
• At 1:21 a.m., deputies took an assault report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 8:08 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Precision Metal Works on Commerce Boulevard. A caller reported someone stole scrap metal.
• At 10:53 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:49 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a possible structure fire on Pinehurst Drive. A caller who was in a Shelbyville nursing home reported someone called and told her that her house was on fire. First responders advised the house was not on fire.
• At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Mickeys Road. A caller reported someone had broken into a building.
• At 4:15 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller reported smelling marijuana in a hallway.
• At 4:46 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Woodhill Lane. A caller reported a juvenile male on a bicycle “ran off” and was last seen two hours before. He was located at 5:23 p.m.
• At 6:14 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two shoplifters were detained in the loss prevention office. They were arrested.
• At 6:47 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported male and female shoplifters accused of stealing more than $100 in merchandise were detained in the loss prevention office.
Sunday
• At 12:33 a.m., county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Smither Hill Lane. A caller reported a building was on fire. Kentucky Utilities was notified and the fire was under control at 2:03 a.m.
• At 12:38 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person at Cove Spring Park on Cove Spring Road. A caller reported a 40-year-old male left to go hiking at 2:30 p.m. and had not returned. He was located in a hammock at 1:08 a.m.
• At 1:47 a.m., officers took a theft report on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported a battery and headlights were stolen from an electric bike at McDonald’s on Versailles Road on Saturday.
• At 1:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 1:50 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a rescue at River View Park on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a vehicle was in the Kentucky River. First responders advised there were no signs of anything entering the river.
• At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:17 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on the East-West Connector.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:19 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Plaza Drive. A caller reported two males had needles in their possession.
• At 5:38 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Poe Lane.
• At 8 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Grama Drive. A caller reported their door camera picked up someone shooting what sounded like a shotgun.
• At 8:23 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Johnson Avenue. A caller reported that a box that a dryer was plugged into was smoking.
• At 9:27 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Grama Drive. A caller reported their door camera picked up more shots. The caller was advised that a transformer in the area had blown and the Frankfort Plant Board was enroute.
• At 11:51 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Colonial Trace.
