The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 4:31 a.m., officers were called to Laffoon Drive concerning an attempted vehicle theft.
• At 9:06 a.m., deputies, EMS personnel and firefighters were called to Bates Road concerning a possible stabbing from the previous night.
• At 11:28 a.m., officers were called to Austin Parks Apartments, Bypass Plaza Drive, after someone broke into a vehicle during the night and took money and personal information.
• At 12:27 p.m., officers were called to Douglas Avenue concerning a stolen package.
• At 12:38 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen wallet.
• At 1:29 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a suspected shoplifter who was being uncooperative.
• At 6:39 p.m., officers were called to Ollie’s, Limestone Drive, concerning a theft.
• At 8:14 p.m., officers were called to Corral Way concerning a missing person.
• At 8:29 p.m., officers were called to Panera Bread, West Ridge Drive, after someone placed an order with false information.
Saturday
• At 10:35 a.m., deputies were called to U.S. 127 North concerning an assault.
• At 1:05 p.m., officers took a report at the police department after someone rummaged through a vehicle.
• At 1:39 p.m., deputies were called to Cedar Road concerning a theft.
• At 4:06 p.m., deputies took a report on Devil’s Hollow Road after a mail carrier was bitten by a dog.
• At 6:28 p.m., officers were called to Hardee’s, Schenkel Lane, concerning an assault.
• At 7:19 p.m., officers were called to Quachita Trail after someone broke into the caller’s apartment and was giving his cats away.
• At 9:32 p.m., officers were called to Valley View Drive concerning a missing juvenile.
• At 11:01 p.m., officers were called to Pulliam Drive for a possible burglary.
Sunday
• At 1:41 a.m., officers were called to Shawnee Trail concerning the theft of a television, wallet and other items.
• At 3:46 a.m., deputies were called to Old Sheep Pen Road concerning a person trying to break into a residence.
• At 6:03 a.m., officers were called to the Boone National Guard Center, Minuteman Parkway, concerning a stolen firearm.
• At 8:35 a.m., officers were called to Pizza Inn, Brighton Park Boulevard, after someone broke into a vehicle during the night and stole credit cards.
• At 9:38 a.m., officers were called to Sunset Drive concerning a theft from a van.
• At 9:41 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen television.
• At 10:48 a.m., officers were called to Kroger, U.S. 127 South, concerning a theft of about $200 in groceries.
• At 1:06 p.m., officers were called to Sunset Drive after someone broke into a vehicle during the night.
• At 6 p.m., deputies were called to Highwood Drive concerning a theft from a vehicle.
• At 7:38 p.m., firefighters responded to a chimney fire on Benson Valley Drive. It was a false alarm.
• At 7:54 p.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments, Schenkel Lane, after someone broke into a vacant apartment.
• At 8:59 p.m., deputies were called to Bates Road after two people broke into a shed.
