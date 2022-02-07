blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department from Wednesday through Sunday:

Wednesday

• At 8:40 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Bell Lane.

• At 12:51 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Versailles Road.

• At 2:04 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hardy Street. A caller reported a stolen credit card had been used at Walmart.

• At 3:43 p.m., officers, deputies and a constable responded to an assault at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported her boyfriend was attacked. EMS was declined.

• At 6:16 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:03 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:10 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 8:05 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Village Drive. A caller reported her daughter ran away and did not have a cellphone on her. KSP was advised to take the call.

• At 8:13 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.

• At 8:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male stole a cart full of groceries.

Thursday

• At 6:19 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 West offramp.

• At 9:23 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Aztec Trail.

• At 1 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 1:24 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 8:37 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 9:09 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a vehicle slid into a ditch and was stuck. Shelby County also responded. It was determined to be a non-injury accident.

Friday

• At 7:20 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Versailles Road.

• At 8:54 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported a male juvenile had been missing since Jan. 29.

• At 12:30 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Prince Hall Village Drive.

• At 12:47 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 2:09 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Twin Oaks Circle.

• At 2:34 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Farmers Lane. A caller reported a neighbor stole four dogs.

• At 3:22 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 4:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two shoplifters were detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 5:10 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hudson Street.

• At 6:40 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported one male and one female were shoplifting and were detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 7:19 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 7:31 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported her juvenile daughter and a golden retriever had been gone for at least an hour. The caller said the juvenile did not have a cellphone.

• At 7:38 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter.

• At 10:03 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

Saturday

• At 12:16 a.m., officers were called to a fight at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a fight between a male and female near the Old Capitol.

• At 9:36 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Meadowview Drive.

• At 10:32 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a drug offense at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:41 a.m., officers took a theft report on Ewing Court. A caller reported paying a neighbor $100 for a mattress and that the neighbor was refusing to give them the mattress. Officers advised it was a civil matter.

• At 2:43 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Clover Drive.

• At 3:33 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 4:12 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Coffee Tree Road.

• At 4:32 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Jones Lane.

• At 5:34 p.m., officers took a theft report on Elizabeth Street. A caller reported tools and a cellphone were stolen from a residence.

• At 5:41 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 7:39 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Lincoln Drive.

• At 8:20 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 10:08 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Juniper Drive. A caller reported a wood-burning stove was smoking, but there was no actual fire.

Sunday

• At 12:06 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Pin Oak Place. A caller reported someone broke into a residence while she was gone and the lock and keys wouldn’t work. An officer advised the lock was frozen and stated the resident got inside.

• At 2:03 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Willowcrest Drive. A caller reported a female was missing.

• At 9:58 a.m., officers took a theft report at a mobile COVID testing site near Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a generator with a tracking device on it was stolen overnight.

• At 11:28 a.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on West Clinton Street. A caller reported a vehicle was damaged and the license plate had been stolen.

• At 12:38 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Georgetown Road.

• At 1:24 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 1:59 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 4 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Commonwealth Credit Union on High Street.

