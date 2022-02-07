The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department from Wednesday through Sunday:
Wednesday
• At 8:40 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Bell Lane.
• At 12:51 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Versailles Road.
• At 2:04 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hardy Street. A caller reported a stolen credit card had been used at Walmart.
• At 3:43 p.m., officers, deputies and a constable responded to an assault at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported her boyfriend was attacked. EMS was declined.
• At 6:16 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 7:03 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 7:10 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 8:05 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Village Drive. A caller reported her daughter ran away and did not have a cellphone on her. KSP was advised to take the call.
• At 8:13 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
• At 8:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male stole a cart full of groceries.
Thursday
• At 6:19 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 West offramp.
• At 9:23 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Aztec Trail.
• At 1 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:24 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 8:37 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 9:09 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a vehicle slid into a ditch and was stuck. Shelby County also responded. It was determined to be a non-injury accident.
Friday
• At 7:20 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Versailles Road.
• At 8:54 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported a male juvenile had been missing since Jan. 29.
• At 12:30 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 12:47 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 2:09 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Twin Oaks Circle.
• At 2:34 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Farmers Lane. A caller reported a neighbor stole four dogs.
• At 3:22 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 4:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two shoplifters were detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 5:10 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hudson Street.
• At 6:40 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported one male and one female were shoplifting and were detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 7:19 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 7:31 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported her juvenile daughter and a golden retriever had been gone for at least an hour. The caller said the juvenile did not have a cellphone.
• At 7:38 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter.
• At 10:03 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
Saturday
• At 12:16 a.m., officers were called to a fight at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a fight between a male and female near the Old Capitol.
• At 9:36 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Meadowview Drive.
• At 10:32 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a drug offense at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:41 a.m., officers took a theft report on Ewing Court. A caller reported paying a neighbor $100 for a mattress and that the neighbor was refusing to give them the mattress. Officers advised it was a civil matter.
• At 2:43 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Clover Drive.
• At 3:33 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 4:12 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Coffee Tree Road.
• At 4:32 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Jones Lane.
• At 5:34 p.m., officers took a theft report on Elizabeth Street. A caller reported tools and a cellphone were stolen from a residence.
• At 5:41 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:39 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Lincoln Drive.
• At 8:20 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 10:08 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Juniper Drive. A caller reported a wood-burning stove was smoking, but there was no actual fire.
Sunday
• At 12:06 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Pin Oak Place. A caller reported someone broke into a residence while she was gone and the lock and keys wouldn’t work. An officer advised the lock was frozen and stated the resident got inside.
• At 2:03 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Willowcrest Drive. A caller reported a female was missing.
• At 9:58 a.m., officers took a theft report at a mobile COVID testing site near Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a generator with a tracking device on it was stolen overnight.
• At 11:28 a.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on West Clinton Street. A caller reported a vehicle was damaged and the license plate had been stolen.
• At 12:38 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Georgetown Road.
• At 1:24 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 1:59 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 4 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Commonwealth Credit Union on High Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.