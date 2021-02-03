blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• AT 8:17 a.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a fraudulent unemployment claim.

• At 10:39 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a theft of personal belongings.

• At 1:11 p.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard concerning a theft from a vehicle.

• At 1:26 p.m., officers were called to Physicians Park concerning a theft of a phone and wallet.

• At 6:18 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on East Broadway Street after a vehicle went off the road and into a ditch near the railroad tracks.

• At 7:53 p.m., deputies were called to Evergreen Road for a burglary at the storage buildings behind Evergreen Market.

• At 11:35 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near exit 53A. A vehicle spun and hit a rock wall. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription