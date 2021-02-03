The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• AT 8:17 a.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a fraudulent unemployment claim.
• At 10:39 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a theft of personal belongings.
• At 1:11 p.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard concerning a theft from a vehicle.
• At 1:26 p.m., officers were called to Physicians Park concerning a theft of a phone and wallet.
• At 6:18 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on East Broadway Street after a vehicle went off the road and into a ditch near the railroad tracks.
• At 7:53 p.m., deputies were called to Evergreen Road for a burglary at the storage buildings behind Evergreen Market.
• At 11:35 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near exit 53A. A vehicle spun and hit a rock wall.
