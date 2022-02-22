blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 1:30 a.m., officers were notified of a shots fired complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing five shots from what sounded like a pistol.

• At 7:01 a.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Flat Creek Road.

• At 9:16 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hickory Ridge Road near Earthaven Drive.

• At 10:56 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at Frankfort Toyota on Leestown Road. A caller reported a check that was mailed to a customer was altered and cashed.

• At 12:50 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Graham Avenue near East Main Street.

• At 12:53 p.m., officers took a theft report at the Kentucky Dept. for Libraries and Archives on Coffee Tree Road. A caller reported a pocketknife was stolen.

• At 1:12 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hollyberry Road. A caller reported a gun was stolen.

• At 1:50 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Miami Trail.

• At 1:50 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 3:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Shell on Limestone Drive. A caller reported a female provided a fake debit card for payment of gas.

• At 6:20 p.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a 69- or 70-year-old male was deceased.

• At 6:33 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 6:53 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:04 p.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Hillview Court.

• At 9:49 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Leawood Square. A caller reported eight to 10 people were involved in a fight in the middle of the road.

• At 11:28 p.m., officers were notified of a shots fired complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a 9mm.

